MARCHILDON, Gregory Raymond It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of their dear father at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving son of Madeline (the late Raymond). Cherished father of Robert (Mary Ann) and Jennifer. Proud Grandpa of Chastain, Aidan, Charlotte and Jaden. Dear brother of Eric (Anne), Eileen (Glen), Cheryl (Steve), Ross, the late Bernard and Marie (Randy). Gregory will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion during his stay. To honour Gregory's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive their friends for visitation at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
