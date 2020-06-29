BALDWIN, GREGORY STEPHEN MASON At 61 years, died suddenly on June 24 awaiting surgery at Humber River Hospital Toronto. Gregory, born in Montreal was at one time a resident in North Bay and a graduate of Canadore College. Greg was a longtime employee of COMDA (Al Green), and looking forward to returning to his work. Greg leaves his wife Suzanne of 29 years; his family: mother Margaret (Mason) Baldwin; father David (deceased); step-dad Tim Gordon; brother Andrew David Mason (Andy); and sister Gillian D'Arcy Mason (Jill) Baldwin. Cremation has taken place. *Greg was an Adventurer*



