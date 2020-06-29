GREGORY STEPHEN MASON BALDWIN
BALDWIN, GREGORY STEPHEN MASON At 61 years, died suddenly on June 24 awaiting surgery at Humber River Hospital Toronto. Gregory, born in Montreal was at one time a resident in North Bay and a graduate of Canadore College. Greg was a longtime employee of COMDA (Al Green), and looking forward to returning to his work. Greg leaves his wife Suzanne of 29 years; his family: mother Margaret (Mason) Baldwin; father David (deceased); step-dad Tim Gordon; brother Andrew David Mason (Andy); and sister Gillian D'Arcy Mason (Jill) Baldwin. Cremation has taken place. *Greg was an Adventurer*

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.
