DRUMMOND, GREGORY WALLACE Passed away February 2, 2020 at the age of 69. Greg was born to Gordon and Audrey Drummond on February 21, 1951 in Toronto. He began a long career in the Toronto auto industry at the age of 16, retiring from 401 Dixie Kia in December 2018. Greg enjoyed photography and held special bonds with his many canine companions over the years. He was married to Lynda Fawcett on March 11, 1977. Greg was father to Rachel (Craig) and Joshua, grandfather to Ryia and Willem, brother to Rick (Bev), Fred, Deb (Weldon), Scott (Jackie), Mark and Geoff (Claire), uncle and great-uncle to many. Family and friends will be received Sunday, March 1st at Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Rd., North York at 12 p.m. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020