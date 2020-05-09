GRETA COHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GRETA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COHEN, GRETA (nee de JONG) Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto, on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 100. Born in Amsterdam, Holland, she was a Holocaust survivor, who established a new life with her husband, Albert (deceased, 1993) and her children, Albert H. Cohen (Anne Remmel), Julia Arnold and Lies Ferriman (Bill Ferriman) in Canada. Before settling in Toronto, they lived in South America and Pakistan, where Albert worked as a geologist. Greta was fiercely proud of her family and a devoted Maple Leafs fan. She always had a keen interest in world events and loved to prepare gourmet dinners for the family. Grandmother of Marisa Small (Jeff Small), Sara Cohen (Matt Crosby), Michael Cohen (Lise Pho-Cohen) and David Cohen (Angela Cohen), Ben Ferriman and Alex (Sasha) Ferriman (Meg Ferriman). Great-grandmother of Theo, Dani, Nathan, Oliver and Grace. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Arvanitis, and Nurse Sasha, with the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care and Dr. Petrut, for the care they provided during Greta's last days. Special thanks to Greta's caregivers, Cita, Helen, Vinah and Vangi for their loving support during the past few years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, the family invites you to honour Greta's memory with a contribution to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (www.tlcpc.org) or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved