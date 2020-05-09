COHEN, GRETA (nee de JONG) Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto, on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 100. Born in Amsterdam, Holland, she was a Holocaust survivor, who established a new life with her husband, Albert (deceased, 1993) and her children, Albert H. Cohen (Anne Remmel), Julia Arnold and Lies Ferriman (Bill Ferriman) in Canada. Before settling in Toronto, they lived in South America and Pakistan, where Albert worked as a geologist. Greta was fiercely proud of her family and a devoted Maple Leafs fan. She always had a keen interest in world events and loved to prepare gourmet dinners for the family. Grandmother of Marisa Small (Jeff Small), Sara Cohen (Matt Crosby), Michael Cohen (Lise Pho-Cohen) and David Cohen (Angela Cohen), Ben Ferriman and Alex (Sasha) Ferriman (Meg Ferriman). Great-grandmother of Theo, Dani, Nathan, Oliver and Grace. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Arvanitis, and Nurse Sasha, with the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care and Dr. Petrut, for the care they provided during Greta's last days. Special thanks to Greta's caregivers, Cita, Helen, Vinah and Vangi for their loving support during the past few years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, the family invites you to honour Greta's memory with a contribution to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (www.tlcpc.org) or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.