MULDER, GRETA ELIZABETH Peacefully, at Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor, Brampton, on Monday, May 25, 2020, Greta Elizabeth Mulder, at the age of 88 years. Loving mother of Brian Mulder, Arlene and her husband Doug McNair and the late Harold Mulder. Cherished grandmother of Tyler and Jeremy McNair. Dear sister of Andre Helmus of the Netherlands and the late Gert, Jan, Martha and Folkert. Due to the global pandemic, only nine immediate family members will attend a funeral service at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Saturday morning, May 30th at 10:30 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, with nine immediate family members. Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service and interment at music21.ca/live on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.