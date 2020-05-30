GRETA ELIZABETH MULDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GRETA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULDER, GRETA ELIZABETH Peacefully, at Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor, Brampton, on Monday, May 25, 2020, Greta Elizabeth Mulder, at the age of 88 years. Loving mother of Brian Mulder, Arlene and her husband Doug McNair and the late Harold Mulder. Cherished grandmother of Tyler and Jeremy McNair. Dear sister of Andre Helmus of the Netherlands and the late Gert, Jan, Martha and Folkert. Due to the global pandemic, only nine immediate family members will attend a funeral service at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Saturday morning, May 30th at 10:30 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, with nine immediate family members. Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service and interment at music21.ca/live on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved