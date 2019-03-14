Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRETE BABETTE STAUDINGER. View Sign

STAUDINGER, GRETE BABETTE (nee EISELE) Passed away peacefully, with her loving family in her heart, on March 7, 2019 at Sunrise Aurora. Born September 18, 1929 in Nurnberg, Germany. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Daughter of Babette Eisele (nee Hierer) and August Eisele. Beloved mother of Herb (Gail). Proud grandmother of Lisa (Simon) and PJ (fiancée Alysha). Remembered by her siblings Anneliese (Rueckert), Hilde (Thaeter), Helmut and Gerda (Krauser). She will be greatly missed by her extended family members and friends. Grete came to Canada in 1956. She was very proud to be Canadian and ever thankful of what this country provided her and her family. She loved nature and the outdoors and was very active as a volunteer while supporting charities far and wide. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan), on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. until a time of service in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Little Bavaria Restaurant, 3222 Eglinton Ave. E., Scarborough, ON (just east of Markham Rd.). Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate you expressing your sympathies by way of making a donation to either one of Grete's two favourite charities, Operation Smile or World Vision.

2900 KINGSTON RD

Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5

