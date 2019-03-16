STAUDINGER, GRETE BABETTE (nee EISELE) Passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Born September 18, 1929 in Nurnberg, Germany. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan), on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. until a time of service in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. at Little Bavaria Restaurant, 3222 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON (just east of Markham Rd.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019