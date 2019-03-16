GRETE BABETTE STAUDINGER

STAUDINGER, GRETE BABETTE (nee EISELE) Passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Born September 18, 1929 in Nurnberg, Germany. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan), on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. until a time of service in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. at Little Bavaria Restaurant, 3222 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON (just east of Markham Rd.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019
