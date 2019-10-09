Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUIDO Di SALLE. View Sign Obituary

Di SALLE, GUIDO Peacefully, with his family by his side, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, Guido Di Salle of Toronto and formerly of London, in his 75th year. Beloved husband for 49 years of Emanuela. Loving father of Aurora and her husband Gregory Tsionis of London, Vanessa and her husband Garth Newby of Ajax and Guido and his partner Krystal of Toronto. Dear Nonno of Eleni, Antonio and Gabriella. Lovingly remembered by his mother Rosina Di Salle of London, his brother Lorenzo of Italy and his sister Maria of London. Predeceased by his father Antonio. He will also be missed by his in-laws, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Guido came to Canada in 1968 and shortly after met the love of his life. They quickly started to build a family and surrounded them with love for the last 49 years. He was the quintessential entrepreneur, was gifted with a tenors voice, persevered through hard times and had a thirst for knowledge that never subsided. He was loved by everyone he met and touched so many. But above all things he loved his family and protected them fiercely. Visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St. at Richmond, London. Prayers at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Friday. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 345 Lyle St., London, on Saturday, October 12th at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Family Mausoleum, St. Peter's Cemetery, London. Memorial contributions to the or the Lung Association would be appreciated.

