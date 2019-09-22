NACCARATO, GUIDO Born March 5, 1934 in Malito, Cosenza, Italy. Passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019, in Richmond Hill. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Eugenia, brothers Pietro and Mario and sister-in-law Maria. Beloved husband of Emma Maria. Loving father of Marcello (Antonietta Volpe), Eugenia (Frank Mauro), Vince (Lesley Proctor) and Robert Grad (Noa Grad). Cherished Nonno of Adriano, Oriana (Paolo), Giuliana (Robert), Angela, William (Leigh), Melissa Rose (Dino), Dianna (Adriano), Michael (Alyssa), Christian, Olivia, Isabella, Lia Grad and Orian Grad. Great-grandfather of John Paul, Marcus, Madelene, Rose, Santino Michele, Tanina and Malia. Guido will be missed by his sister-in-law Rosetta, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court (northeast corner of 16th Ave. and Hwy. 404). The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23rd at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 3898 Hwy. 7 E., Markham. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at markhamfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 22, 2019