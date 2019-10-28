CUPIDO, GUISEPPE Peacefully past away at Villa Leonardo Gambin on October 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 65 years to Grazietta. Loving father of Maria Teresa (Joseph) and Ray (Anna). Adoring Grandfather of Delia, Amanda and Matthew. Family and friends may call at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal and entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2019