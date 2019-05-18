HAGENOW, Gunter Peacefully at the McCall Centre on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 96. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ursula and father of the late Rainer. Loving father-in-law of Jill. Cherished Opa of Jenna and Jeffrey. Dear brother Gerhardt (deceased), Werner (deceased), Kurt (deceased) Edith (deceased), Horst, Egon, Brigitte, Rita and Ursula and all of his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all the dedicated nursing staff for their loving care during this past year. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12 p.m. until service time in the chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019