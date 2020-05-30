HOLZ, GUNTHER FRIEDRICH Born March 19, 1933 in Lenze, Germany and died peacefully on May 25, 2020 with his family by his side. Gunther lit up the lives of all who came into contact with him, with his glowing smile, twinkle in his eyes, wonderful sense of humour, can-do attitude, practical advice, positive disposition and his unconditional love and friendship. Gunther loved many things: friends and family, travelling the world, Fussball (aka soccer), good food and TV cooking shows and was an avid gardener. Gunther was born in 1933, survived World War II and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1949, settling in Toronto (on Sherbourne Street). With his parents, sister Anna and his identical twin brother Karl, they worked very hard to build a life for themselves in their new country. Gunther studied and became a hair stylist and would later own and operate (with his brother), Karl and Gunther Hair Fashion – a hair salon on Yonge Street, north of Davisville, for almost 40 years. Gunther was loved by everyone, especially his wife Beverly, sons Christopher (Kathryn) and Robert (Monique). He adored his grandchildren and was Opi to Madelaine, Naomi and Aurora. He was loved by many and was younger brother to Anna (Albert, deceased) and Onkel to Greg, deceased (Monica), Andy (Diane), Peter (Carrie) and was older brother (by three minutes!) to Karl (Brenda) and Onkel to Karl (Loubna), Kirk (Anh), Kristina and Victoria. He was loved and will be missed by many cousins, friends and neighbours. A private family service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences received at https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/HolzGunther.html Gunther's family appreciates the care and support of Dr. Jeffery Chin and from the doctors and staff at North York General Hospital http://events.nygh.on.ca/goto/GuntherHolz, where donations can be made, if desired.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.