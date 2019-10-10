Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUNTHER LUDWIG CUSOLLE. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes 485 Brant Street Burlington , ON L7R 2G5 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

CUSOLLE, GUNTHER LUDWIG 1943 - 2019 Age 76, Burlington, ON. Passed away peacefully at home, October 2, 2019, doing his favorite activity, napping. Born in Vienna, Austria, he was the son of the late Ludwig and Felizitas "Susie" (née Hubel) Cusolle. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary-Louise (née McGough), Burlington, ON; sons, Todd Cusolle and wife Deborah, Scottsdale, AZ; Troy Cusolle and wife Lynn, Oakville, ON; Trevor Cusolle and partner Farrah Chan, Burlington, ON; sisters, Cindy Cusolle and Yvonne Cusolle, both of Toronto, ON; grandchildren, Paige, Scarlett and Remy. Gunther was predeceased by his sister, Jutta McManus. Partial Jewish ancestry meant that Gunther spent the first years of his life at constant risk of Nazi incarceration. In the early 1950's, he made an uncomfortable immigration to Canada starting at a refugee camp in Germany, enduring seasickness all the way to Nova Scotia, before finally settling in Kensington Market in Toronto. Gunther loved gardening, tennis, skiing, golf, home improvement and fiddling with anything mechanical or electrical. He worked for most of his career as a product engineer with Inglis/Whirlpool and, after retirement, volunteered at Habitat for Humanity while also discovering a passion for researching his family genealogy. In his later years, he successfully battled health issues and multiple hospital stays, eventually regaining the active lifestyle he cherished. A Celebration of Life was held October 5, 2019, in Burlington, ON. Memorial donations in memory of Gunther may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or Habitat for Humanity. Words of comfort may be sent via:



