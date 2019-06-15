Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GÜNTHER MANFRED "GUNNER" JAKUBOWSKI. View Sign Obituary

JAKUBOWSKI, GÜNTHER MANFRED "GUNNER" Of Oakville, passed away on June 6, 2019, following cardiac surgery, with family by his side. Gunner is survived by his wife Linda, of 30 years and children Tanya, Alexander and Laura (George McPherson). Gunner will be dearly missed by siblings Ernie, Karin (Barrie), Sandy and Thom (Michèle). Predeceased by loving sister Angie (Mark Herring). He was a devoted and loving Papa to his grandsons Gunner, Georgie and Johnny. Gunner's family immigrated to Canada from Mannheim, Germany, in 1957 and eventually settled in Oakville. The Mississauga Fire Department, which he served for over 30 years named him Firefighter of the Year, in 1982, for acts of outstanding bravery. He enjoyed many car racing years with his brother Ernie, joining on as crew chief to numerous rally races, notably Targa Newfoundland. His passion for bike riding took him on travels around town, riding 20 km/day up until the day he was hospitalized. Fondly regarded by so many who passed through his home, a "Dad" to all his children's friends. The original "Dog Whisperer", he had an uncanny connection to animals, in particular, to his late dog Charlie who hung on every word. A party commemorating his life will be held on what would have been Gunner's 71st Birthday, June 21, 2019, at 4371 Victoria Road, Puslinch, 6-10 p.m.

