GAZDAG, GUNTHER STEVEN 1944 - 2019 Passed away at home on December 12, 2019, surrounded by his family and overlooking his dear Bay of Quinte. Son of Steve and Eva Gazdag (deceased). Brother of Steve Gazdag (Madeleine) and Monika Frost (deceased). Beloved husband of Dr. Mary Kudrac. Gunther adored his son, Darren Gazdag (Heather) and treasured his stepchildren, Mike Kudrac (Darci) and Stef Mauler (Mike). He was Opa to his grandchildren, Eric Mauler, Scott Mauler and Ava Kudrac, all of whom he idolized. Born in Vienna, Gunther and his family immigrated to Canada when he was 9 years old. Gunther earned two Master degrees from University of Toronto, an MA and an MEd and became a highly respected and loved principal with the Toronto Separate School Board. Gunther's warm, witty and caring personality earned him a wide circle of friends, all of whom he cherished. Even when he was facing a devastating battle with cancer, he remained gracious to all around him, grateful for their care and never lost his wonderful sense of humour. The family will be forever indebted to Dr. Lionel Noronha, a dear friend and an outstanding physician for his kindness and compassionate care. Visitation will be at Turner and Porter Funeral Home, Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Tuesday, December 17th, 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Ave. (off Royal York Road), Etobicoke, on Wednesday, December 18th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make a donation to their charity of choice.

