SCHAFRICK, GUSTAV It is with great sadness that the family of Gustav Schafrick announces his passing on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, in his 88th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Lydia for 59 years. Loving son of Else and Wilhelm Schafrick. Stellar father to Robert Andrew and Katherine Diane. Loving brother of Irma Laengert (Gustav), Agnes Zabel (Melvin) and Inge Brauer (late Manfred). Gustav will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Brayden, Sarah, Tara Mackenzie, Dylan Russell and Katherine Taylor. A service to celebrate Gustav's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, with visitation at 1 p.m., and a service to follow at 2 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations to Liebenzell Mission of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019