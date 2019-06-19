SCHICKEDANZ, GUSTAV Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Schönberg Farm, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Ann, dear father to Lisa (Gebhard), Susi (Günther), Tina (Paul) and Heidi (Brendan). Loving Opa of Mark, Anita, Anna, Gretchen, Henry and Elli, Louise, Emma, Thomas and Peter. Loving great-grandfather of Vivian and Sebastian. Gustav was born in Memel, Lithuania. In 1950, he immigrated to Canada. Together with his brothers, Kurt, Gerhard and Dani, built a successful construction and development company. Horses have always been a part of Gustav's life. He was a longtime member of the Eglinton Hunt. His racing stable won 2 Queen's Plates and the Canadian Triple Crown. Family was always important to him and he made great efforts to bring everyone together on Lambert Island in summer and Longleaf Plantation in winter. He will be fondly remembered. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton, on Thursday, June 20th from 12:30 until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Private family burial in Unionville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019