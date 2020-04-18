GUSTAVINE SUZANNE (GUUSJE) PARKS
PARKS, GUSTAVINE SUZANNE (GUUSJE) (nee de BRUYN KOPS) September 8, 1921 - April 15, 2020 Peacefully and without pain in Toronto, from complications of the Coronavirus. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Parks. Loved by her children Susan (Roy Kuehl), Arthur (Mary), Moira (Ken Graham) and Stephen, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends worldwide who grieve her death. A funeral and celebration of Guusje's life will be scheduled for late summer provided social distancing has been lifted. The family thanks the staff at Hazelton Place Retirement Centre and Meighen Manor Long-Term Care Home for the excellent care Guusje received in the final years of her life. If desired, donations may be made to Rosedale United Church, Outreach Program, 159 Roxborough Drive, Toronto M4W 1X7, 416-924-0725. Condolences may be sent to parksfamily1921@gmail.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
