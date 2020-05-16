HAMEL, GUY AIMÉ It is with great sadness that we announce that Guy Aimé Hamel died peacefully at home, on May 13, 2020. Guy shared 65 happy years of marriage with the love of his life, Gail. Together they raised six children, Dawn, Keith, Iole, Lianne, Mark and Paul. He will be greatly missed by his sister Dorise and brother Larry. He was proud of his family, which has grown to include 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was a Professor of English at the University of Toronto (New College) and retired as Professor Emeritus. In his retirement, Guy dedicated his time to writing and to volunteering at Thorncliffe Park Public School. He was passionate about teaching, storytelling and his happiest times were spent among school children. The adventures he had with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were splendiferous. Given Guy's love of reading and sharing this love with future generations, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Books Canada or to New College (University of Toronto) in his memory. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later time. Condolences can be shared on Guy's memorial page at mountpleasantgroup.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.