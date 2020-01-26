|
|
SMITH, Guy Erskine Guy was born on Saturday, February 6, 1932, in Newport, Jamaica and passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Scarborough, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents Cryil and Amy Smith, and his siblings Norman and Olga Smith. Loving husband to Pauline and beloved father to Nicky. He was caring and loving to family and friends and will be dearly missed. Visitation will take place at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place at St. Margaret in-the-Pines Anglican Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020