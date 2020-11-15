EISNOR, Guy Hoyet Passed away on November 11, 2020, at the age of 96. Guy was born January 7, 1924, in Brickton, Nova Scotia, to James and Susan (Bezanson) Eisenhauer. In 1941, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the Canadian Army and served throughout Europe during WWII. Guy later moved to Toronto and gained employment with Canada Wire and Cable where he worked for 41 years, eventually retiring as Plant Superintendent. It is also where he met the love of his life, Margaret Mary O'Neill. They were married July 14, 1951, and shared 48 years together before he was widowed in 1999. Guy lived life to the fullest, enjoying the simple pleasures: golfing, gardening, playing cards, listening to music and lifting a glass with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his children, Jim (Margaret), Terri (Bill), Jeff (Karen), Patti (Bruce), Robert, Margaret Ann (Cal) and John; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Slauenwhite; and many nieces and nephews. Respecting public health restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be held for immediate family only. We appreciate the thoughts and prayers of those who are unable to attend. Expressions of condolence are welcomed through donations to Michael Garron Hospital. "In life we loved you dearly; in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one will ever fill."



