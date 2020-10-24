LEBLANC, GUY JOSEPH LEBLANC Passed away in hospital in his 80th year, suddenly and unexpectedly October 14, 2020, due to complications that arose just days after a successful procedure the prior week. He leaves behind his much loved and loving wife of 59 years Elizabeth (née Walsh), his sons Tony (Pamela) and Michael and, 3 grandchildren Tony (TJ), Lake and Roan. Born in Saint Maurice N.B. to Pius and Emilia (née Richard), the second youngest of 11 siblings. Together with Elizabeth's 10 siblings, guy will be missed by all those that remain and the many nieces and nephews that loved Uncle Guy. Raised on a rural farm and then Fredericton in his teens, Guy came from very modest means. At the tender age of 21, he moved his young family to Toronto so that they could have greater opportunities. This would define him and his commitment to family. He was the rock that formed the foundation for the family. While being an excellent provider, it is his deep moral conviction, unwavering integrity and fierce dedication to family that he will be most remembered and cherished for. All who knew him, including his many friends and colleagues at Black & MacDonald/Leslie Bros. in a successful career that spanned 42 years, came to know Guy as a quiet man of few words, with a sharp brain and giant heart. He was the consummate family and company man and a reliable friend. He will be sorely missed by all those that were fortunate enough to get past his quiet and stoic exterior and know the wonderful man behind the curtain. Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maplewood High School, a school dedicated to children with disabilities (120 Galloway Rd, Scarborough, Ont. M1E 1W7 https://schoolweb.tdsb.on.ca/maplewood
) Online condolences may be left at www.oneillfuneral.ca
RIP Guy/Dad/Papa