CHOMSKY, Guylaine Guylaine passed away on December 19, 2019 at Lakeridge Health, at the age of 56. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Peter, her sister Josie and her parents, Jules and Louise. Guylaine was a manager at BMO Nesbitt-Burns for 20 years. She was loved by everyone. Friends can visit on Friday, December 27th from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W. (east of Kipling at Fourteenth St.). A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019