GWEN ELISABETH MOORE

Obituary

MOORE, GWEN ELISABETH (nee OWEN) July 29, 1922 - July 3, 2019 Gwen died peacefully on July 3, 2019 and is now with her Lord and Saviour and rejoicing in His presence. Beloved wife of William Moore (1919-2015). Loving and devoted mother to Jennifer Mottola (Gary), Sheilagh McBride and Bill Moore (Lisa). She is fondly remembered by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mum enjoyed all people she met and always shared God's love and forgiveness with them. Visitation to take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 115 St. Andrews Road, Scarborough, Ontario M1P 4N2. Funeral Service from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with reception immediately to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons, The Canadian Bible Society or a charity of one's choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019
