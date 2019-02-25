STRICKLAND, Gwen Evelyn (nee BUTT) 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday, February 22, 2019, in Brampton. Beloved wife of Burns Strickland for 61 wonderful years. Loving mother to Susan (Justin Pereira) and Jim Strickland (Sue). Precious Nanny to Merina (Jason), Michael, Sarah (Kyle), Alexandra and Samantha. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Aiden, Hannah and Evelyn. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (north of Steeles Avenue), 905-456-8190, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Donations in Gwen's memory may be made to Salvation Army or . Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen Evelyn STRICKLAND.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019