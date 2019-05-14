Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GWEN HERRON. View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

HERRON, GWEN 1928 – 2019 Gwendolyn (Gwen) Elsie Herron (nee White) of Willowdale (North York), Ontario, born on January 23, 1928 in Bowmanville, ON to Herbert (Bert) and Elsie White, passed away very peacefully, following a good breakfast, at Sheppard Lodge on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 91. Gwen was predeceased by her husband for 50 years, Donald (Don) Stanley Herron, her sister-in-law Grace Kruger of Montreal, QC, her siblings Jack White (Toronto, ON), Cecil White (Ottawa, ON), Bernice Wiltshire (Grand Valley, ON) and Don White (Minden, ON), and her granddaughter Kirsten Kennedy, at a very young age. Gwen is survived by her brother Ken White of Arlington (Seattle), WA, her children Mark Herron (Heather Gordon), Jane Kennedy (Michael), Judi Herron and Zia McGarry (Paul) all of Toronto, ON and her grandchildren Shane Kennedy, Grace Gordon, Eric McGarry, James Herron and Shannon McGarry. Along with her family, Gwen's greatest love in life was singing opera. For Gwen was a very powerful and capable singer, who recorded an album in 1948, by which, she will always be remembered as a heartfelt inspiration for others to pursue their dreams. The family wishes to sincerely thank all the staff of Sheppard Lodge, especially everyone on the 4th floor of the Long-Term Care facility, for making Gwen's last year very pleasant and comfortable. Following cremation, the family plans to inter Gwen alongside her husband at Prospect Cemetery, which is in the neighbourhood in Toronto where both Gwen and Don grew up and where both of their parents are buried. Condolences may be conveyed online through the website of the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home at



