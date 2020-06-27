EDICK, GWEN MIRIAM (nee VENATOR) September 6, 1924 - June 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, at the age of 95. She was married to the love of her life, Ralph (2003), for 51 years. Loving mother to Ken (Terry), Dave (Debi) and Gord (Monica). Nanny will be affectionately remembered by her grandchildren, Dana (Shawn), Chris (Erin), Todd, Cole (Jenn) and Kristin, along with her four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Austin, Eli and Annika. During frequent family gatherings, Gwen always made a point to talk about her love of family and how fortunate she was to have led such a full and wonderful life. Her great sense of humour and willingness to poke fun at herself kept all of us laughing throughout the years. Memories of those hilarious moments will be with us forever. We will fondly recall her passions for curling, traveling, woodworking, and socializing. Gwen also ran the YBC (Youth Bowling League) for 15 plus years, while also bowling and running a women's league at O'Connor Bowl. In addition, she played and managed a women's golf league at Seaton Golf and Country Club. The family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care Gwen received at both Revera Donway and Extendicare Rouge Valley. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Gwen, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto. Mom, we love you and will miss you, but we know you are happily reunited with Dad, family, and all of your friends. Have fun!



