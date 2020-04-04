Home

SMITH, GWEN (nee BROWN) It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our dear friend, Joan Gwendoline Smith, 82, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital. Born in Broxburn, Scotland, wife of the late and beloved, Alec, having met at the Victoria Tennis Club. Gwen, a great wit, will once again be united with her dear Alec and sorely missed by her sisters-in-law, Gerda and Sheena Brown, nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, Marg and John. Special thanks to the exceptional care of Carol and Susanne. A celebration of both their lives will be planned at a later date. Cremation and burial have been entrusted to the HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE. Online condolences may be sent to www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
