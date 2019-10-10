LARKIN, GWENDA EVELYN April 13, 1915 – October 1, 2019 Gwenda Larkin died on October 1, 2019, at the Bowmanville Hospital, at the age of 104. She was born in Wellington, New Zealand and in 1936, travelled to Toronto to marry Samuel Larkin (deceased 1958). Gwenda is survived by her children Madalyn (deceased Bob 2014), Bill (Joan), her grandson David (Kate) and by her relatives in Ontario and New Zealand. Gwenda was a longtime resident of Leaside before settling in Courtice. She was a lady of decorum, fashion and discipline. Gwenda was a stickler for manners, appropriate dress and the Queen's English. She was a naturalist, gardener, flower arranger, reader, lover of animals and a superb cook and baker. For over 40 years, Gwenda prepared and delivered food for Meals on Wheels. Gwenda was part of a generation that experienced war, depression, great advances and radical changes. This was a generation that contributed much and asked for little. Our sincerest appreciation goes to Dr. Kassirer and the dedicated nurses at the Bowmanville Hospital for their kindness and professional level of care. Online condolences can be made to newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019