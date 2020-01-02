Home

More Obituaries for GWENDOLYN DeFOREST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GWENDOLYN DeFOREST

GWENDOLYN DeFOREST Obituary
DeFOREST, GWENDOLYN July 3, 1929 – December 29, 2019 Passed suddenly, at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. Born in Park Head, near Owen Sound, where she grew up and worked. Gwen was the loving wife of Gerald, of Bracebridge. Dear mother of John DeForest and Suzanne DeForest (Dean Pheonix). Proud grandmother of Daniel (Kathlyn), Cody, Jason, Heather and the late Chelsea, and great-grandmother of Luke and Sadie. Dear sister of the late Betty Scott (the late Kenneth) and the late Gordon Samells (the late Doreen). Gwen was a devoted wildflower gardener. She made many crafts after retiring to Muskoka. She was also a Muskoka Field Naturalist and loved anything to do with nature, cottage life on Wood Lake and family. St. David's Presbyterian Church was a very special place for Gwen. Friends will be received at Reynolds Funeral Home, 1 Mary St., Bracebridge, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. The funeral will be held in the chapel on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. As your expression of sympathy, memorial donations made to support a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by her family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020
