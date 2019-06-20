HALLIDAY, GWENDOLYN EDITH (nee RITCHIE) Passed away peacefully in Richmond Hill on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by her husband Donald (2012). Beloved mother of Cam (Lori), Peter (Susan), Craig (Julie) and Christine. Loving grandmother of Katie (Kyle), Jonathan (Kimberly), Sarah, Olivia and great-grandmother to Hunter and Austin. Survived by her sister Joan Hipel. Gwen was the former Executive Director of the York Region YMCA, who on retirement served in many capacities with the United Way of York Region and was a dedicated volunteer in the community of Richmond Hill. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday, June 21st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, 10030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, June 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Cremation. Memorial donations to St. Mary's Anglican Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

