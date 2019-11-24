CRAWFORD, GWENDOLYN ETHEL Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Thornton "Ted". Loving mother of Michael (the late Peggy), John (Laura), Daniel (Sharron) and the late Peter (Holly). Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Cobourg Union Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Golden Plough Lodge. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019