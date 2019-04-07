Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GWENDOLYN FLORENCE HOUSTON. View Sign

HOUSTON, GWENDOLYN FLORENCE (nee GOSSELIN) It is with profound sadness that the family of Gwendolyn Houston announces her death on April 3, 2019, at Sunnybrook Palliative Care in Toronto, with family at her side after a determined battle with cancer. Gwendolyn was born in beautiful Northwestern Ontario on November 1, 1937, in the small town of Rainy River. Her early school years were conducted there before completing her Grade 13 in Fort Frances. She then moved on to Queens University in Kingston Ontario, graduating with an Honours BA. She attended Teachers College before starting her teaching career in Coburg. After this, she moved to Northern Ontario to continue teaching in South Porcupine, Kenora, Thunder Bay and Fort Frances before coming to Toronto. She taught in North York, finishing at Victoria Park School until her retirement in 1992. Gwendolyn's primary love in teaching was in languages. For many years she loved studying and teaching Latin and took many groups of students to Italy in association with their studies. She was very disappointed when Latin was dropped from the school curriculum. She also enjoyed travelling on her own in the earlier years of her life, exploring Hawaii, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean. In more recent years, travels have largely been to visit family and to numerous church events. One of the highlights was a trip to the Holy Land and being re-baptised in the Jordan River. After meeting her husband Derrick Houston at a church function in 1980 and dating for several years, they were married on October 17, 1987. They started a small income tax business together in 1980 with a small group of clients. After much hard work and dedication, the business expanded over the years to the present level. Gwendolyn had a lifelong affinity to cats and her house was never without at least one. Her latest cat, Caesar, passed away while Gwendolyn was in Sunnybrook, also from cancer. She also very much enjoyed relaxing in the backyard of her house in Etobicoke, working amongst the flowers and watching the birds flock to the feeder. Gwendolyn was a deeply religious woman, devoted entirely to her God. She expressed her beliefs by her involvement in her church and friends. She was noted for donating freely to many charities and humanitarian groups and helping anyone in need. Gwendolyn's life was wrapped up in her church and she will be missed by the many people who loved her deeply. Gwendolyn was predeceased by her parents Charles and Florence Gosselin and infant brother Leonard. She is survived by husband Derrick Houston, step-children Tricia and Derrick Jr., grandson Darnel, brothers Leland (Wendy) Gosselin, Gerald (Lori) Gosselin, beloved nephews Michael and Scott and a large extended family. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Sunnybrook Hospital, Dr. Selby and the dedicated care and nursing staff in the Palliative Unit for their care and concern. Gwendolyn will be remembered by them as a wonderful patient who endured the many sometimes painful procedures with grace and fortitude. A Remembrance Service will take place at Islington Evangel Center, 49 Queen's Plate Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be interred in Forest Lawn Cemetery in her home town of Rainy River in the family plot. Donations in memory of Gwendolyn may be made to the or to the charity of your choice.

