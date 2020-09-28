SINCLAIR, GWENDOLYN JULIA Passed away September 25, 2020, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of John (deceased). Loving mother to Wendy (Don) and John Jr. Adored grandma to Emma, Abby and Sean. Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Gwen graduated from Acadia University with a degree in Math and Science. Gwen's adult life saw her travelling the world before settling in Ontario with her family. A woman of sharp wit, Gwen was smart and talented in many areas. She was truly a person of honour and quiet grace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North York General Hospital Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store