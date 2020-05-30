GWENDOLYN McBURNEY
McBURNEY, GWENDOLYN It is with great sorrow our family announces the passing of Gwendolyn Elizabeth McBurney, nee Brimson. Born in London, England on June 13, 1922 and passed away peacefully in Toronto in May 25, 2020 at age of 97. She married Charles Edward McBurney, a postal worker of 30 years (passed away 2009), they had 4 children. Beloved mother of Mike Stewart, Bryan McBurney, Kerry McBurney, Brenda (Ron Ross). Cherished grandmother of Sherri (Bruno Tassone) and of Kathleen McBurney. Doting great-grandmother of Joshua Ross and Sophia McBurney. Special gratitude to the staff at Humber Heights Retirement Home Alderwood Floor and Special thanks to Susan Newman for keeping us informed regarding Gwen's health. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
