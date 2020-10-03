MUCKLE, GWENDOLYN YVONNE Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Village of Sandlewood Park – Brampton at the age of 92 years. Predeceased by her loving husband George Lewis Muckle. Loving mother to the late Diane Forbes, Robert (Laura) and Darlene (Tom Kingston). Cherished Grandma to Scott (Miranda), Jennifer (Mike). Allison (Aaron), Kaitlyn (Tim), Lauren (Arthur) and Emily. Dear Great-Grandma to Riley, Adelyn, Lucas, Natalie, Jade, Wesley and Rowan. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. In memory of Gwendolyn, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of her life will be celebrated on a later date.



