JARVIS, GWENDOLYNE MARIE On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Gwendolyne Marie Jarvis passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. Gwen, as she is affectionately known, wife of 67 years to Jim Jarvis, mother of Thomas, Wendy-Lynne, Ronald and Samantha and foster mother to many others, will be deeply missed by her friends at Westminster Church and all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas Street), on Thursday, April 4th from 10 - 11 a.m., followed by the service in the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. A reception will follow at 12:30 p.m. Donations in Gwen's memory can be sent to Westminster United Church, 4094 Tomken Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 1J5. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019