HEWLETT, GWENOLYN Beloved wife of the late Walter, longtime companion of the late Garnet Phillips, passed away peacefully in her 102nd year on February 14, 2019. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Visitation and Service on Saturday, February 23rd, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough. Interment at Highland Memory Gardens, Scarborough.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019