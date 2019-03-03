Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwenyth Theresa CHURCHILL. View Sign

CHURCHILL, Gwenyth Theresa (nee KENNEDY) Peacefully in her sleep at Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario, on February 26, 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Churchill and the late Lucien deWaepenaere. Retired Sears employee (Toronto, 1985). Loving and devoted mother of Cecil (Susan) Kennedy, Charles Russell (Irene) deWaepenaere, Victor (Vickie) deWaepenaere, Alice Dee (nee Allan deWaepenaere). Predeceased by son Lucien deWaepenaere. Proud and loving grandmother of Crystal (Darryl), Jessica (Madison), Samantha, Mandi (Adam), Daniel, Shawn, Charlotte and Sean. Loving great-grandma of River, Sage, Cole, Ember, Taylor and Ava. Gwenyth was the oldest of 14 children (Russell, Phoebe, Shirley, Sid, Winston, Moretta, David, Wayne, Hilda, predeceased Robert, Margaret, Betty, Bertha) born to Moretta and Cecil Kennedy in New Waterford, NS. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place in New Waterford, NS, at a later date to be determined. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada and are greatly appreciated. The family would like to especially thank all the staff at Mill Creek Care Centre as well as Roberta Place for the exceptional, compassionate care Gwenyth and her family received while in their care. Online condolences and memories may be left at:

