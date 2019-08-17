Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwyneth Sheila LANG. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

LANG, Gwyneth Sheila (nee JONES, formerly TURNER) Mother, teacher, mentor, role model An inspiring and amazing (in all the senses of the word) wife, mother and grandmother. Sheila showed us the importance of enjoying life's opportunities, and shared her love of language, art, music, theatre - and especially travel. Always colourfully dressed, she was never shy about being herself in the world, and was never afraid to talk about anything to anyone. She met life fearlessly and showed us all how it was meant to be done. Sheila was passionate about life. A swish hotel, a well-turned phrase, a good meal with friends (as long as she didn't have to cook it) were all things to be savoured whenever possible. Family and friends were always important, with the 'Club' ladies holding a special place. These were friendships maintained from childhood all the way to the end of her life. Sheila was a natural teacher with huge reserves of knowledge about all manner of subjects - backed up with the vast filing cabinets full of the clippings she always seemed to be collecting. She quietly created opportunities for all of us to learn and grow, and had a deeply pragmatic wisdom that informed her outlook on life and helped the rest of us learn to keep things in perspective. Mother to David (Lisa), Nancy (Loris) and Bruce (Steph) and grandmother to Thomas, Alana and Michael. Predeceased by both her husbands, Robert Alan Turner and Harold Murray Lang. Sheila died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare Centre. She was truly, fabulously awesome, and we will miss her. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves.) on Saturday, August 24th from 2 to 3 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 3 p.m.



Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019

