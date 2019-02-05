DIAMOND, GWYNNETH ANNE Peacefully at home on January 30, 2019. Much-loved daughter of Niki Ditchburn and the late Gordon Diamond. Sister of Stephanie, Adrienne, Kai and Renée. Aunt to Kian. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Private burial.
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019