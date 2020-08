PRESTON, GWYNNETH MARY (nee MARCHANT) Peacefully at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband and companion Lloyd. Loving mother of Lori and Lisa (Vic). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Kiesha and Jalissa: and Gigi to Cailyn and Zuri. At Gwyn's request, a private family service will be held, if desired donations may be made to Autism Ontario or to CAMH. Forever in our Hearts.



