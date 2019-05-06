Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GYÖNGYI FERENCZI. View Sign Obituary

FERENCZI, GYÖNGYI It is with great sadness that the family of Gy?ngyi Ferenczi (Pearly) announces her passing on May 3, 2019. She was born in Mátészalka, Hungary on January 1, 1958. Pearly had an adventurous and tenacious spirit. She was a teacher, a traveller and an entrepreneur that loved her Hungarian homeland. It was only her love for James that kept her in Canada. Pearly is survived by her husband James Stewart, her children Péter Éles and Julianna Éles, her granddaughter Ajsa Ilona Éles and her sister Gy?rgyné Szántó (Mária). A Memorial Service will be held at Crossfire Assembly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2 p.m., 458 King St. W., Hamilton.

