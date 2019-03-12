ROBSON, H. ARTHUR Peacefully at North York General Hospital with family by his side on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Art, beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Arthur (Wendy), Michael (Nadine), Joseph, Margaret and Patrick (Lisa). Dear grandfather of Stephanie, Cheryl, Shawn, Christopher, Taylor, Natasha and Joshua and great-grandfather of Kaley. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden) on Wednesday from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church (Leslie south of Lawrence). Interment Christ the King Cemetery.
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2019