EATOCK, H. CLARE May 15, 1927 - April 21, 2020 Henry Clare Eatock (Clare) was the beloved husband of Ruth, née Purdon; father of Brian Clare Eatock (Judy Keays), Ruth Anne Eatock (John Maunsell), and Lori Jane Forester (Gord Forfar); and grandfather of Alex and Ben Forester and Helen and James Maunsell. Clare was born in Toronto to Meta Ellen (née Clare) and Harold Smithson Eatock, and was older brother to Bob (Irmgard), Albert, Bill (Pat), and Margaret (Peggy) Montgomery (Stan). His early years were financially constrained, especially after the death of his father in 1942, but Meta made sure that all five children got to university. Clare studied aeronautical engineering at the University of Toronto (class of 1948) and moved into a long and fulfilling career in gas turbine engine research, design and management at A.V. Roe and Orenda Engines (1948-1968) and Pratt and Whitney Canada (1968-1994). Clare's love of work and sense of his own good fortune imbued his life with optimism. He and Ruth wed in 1950 and together made homes in Toronto (twice), Streetsville, Ontario, and St. Bruno, Québec. They formed deep and long-lasting friendships with colleagues and neighbors from all stages of their lives. In 1995, Clare and Ruth retired to North York, just down the street from Lori and her family, entering a phase anchored by school day lunches with much-loved grandsons and family gatherings at their cottage on the beautiful Moon River. Since 2018, Clare and Ruth have been cared for with kindness and competence at the Gibson Long-Term Care Residence in North York. Many have helped during these past few years; we especially wish to acknowledge the considerate and steadfast personal assistance of Fernando Caber, and Joseph and Lerma Morada. We loved and remember our father for his sunny disposition, intellectual curiosity, and affectionate and constant embrace of life, work, friends and family. No funeral is planned. Those who so wish may donate in Clare's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of their choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store