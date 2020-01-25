|
|
WATTS, H. FAE (SKIRROW) Passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wesley Watts. Loving mother of Virginia and son-in-law Gregory Aljoe. Survived also by her sister Aileen Shalay (Stan), brother Gerald Skirrow (Judy) and sister-in-law Phyllis Dale. Many heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of James Street Retirement Home in Bracebridge where Fae spent the last few years of her life. Without their tireless care, her wish to stay in her "home" would not have been possible. Interment will take place in the spring at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages of Condolences can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020