CUMMING, H. Joan (nee RUSSELL) April 20, 1933 to July 18, 2019 Joan passed peacefully in her 87th year with her family by her side in the afternoon of July 18, 2019. She and her brother John, who passed away in April 2012, were raised in Arthur, Ontario by their parents; father Dr. Jack (John) Russell and mother Peg (Margaret). She was the loving mother to Allison, Andy (Hillary), Tom (Jennifer) and Suze, and "Daddo" to Ali, Owen, Holly, Sydney, Travis and AJ (Alexandra Joan). Joan was an extraordinary person. Loved by all who knew her, friends for a lifetime or new acquaintances from just last week. She had an authenticity about her which was perceived immediately by all. Joan endured many challenges including some major health issues with a couple of her children, and later on in life struggles with her own health. She dealt with all of these with a peaceful almost superhuman inner strength coupled with a deep and abiding pragmatism. She was unwavering in her support of all of her children, even as she almost certainly had reservations from time to time about what path they had embarked upon. In the end, they all turned out fine and that is a testament to her intellect, integrity and grace in the way they were reared. She will be missed by all. There will be a celebration of Joan's life held at Tom and Jennifer's house at 26 Butternut St., Toronto, ON M4K 1T7 on Saturday, October 5th from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dying With Dignity Canada in Joan's honour.



