H. Lorne JOHNSTON

JOHNSTON, H. Lorne (Formerly of Arden, Ontario and C.P. Rail, 50 years) Passed suddenly at home on October 5, 2019. Dear husband of June (Kinggett), for 68 years. Loved by daughter Dawn (Rudy Meszaros) and dearest grandpa (Papa) of Loren and Ross. Son of the late Harold Ross and Elizabeth Johnston, brother of the late Gwen, Bernadine and Don (killed in Normandy Invasion, 1944). "Uncle Lorne" to his loved nieces and nephews. "Cousin Lorne" to Doris, Grace, Audrey and others. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends, particularly those who knew him from the many years of dancing and good times on Big Clear Lake. Visitation to be held from 11 a.m. till Service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Melville Presbyterian Church, 70 Old Kingston Rd., West Hill. Interment and luncheon to follow at Melville Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019
