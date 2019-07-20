Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. MARGUERITE WHEELER. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5 (416)-266-4404 Obituary

WHEELER, H. MARGUERITE (nee FARROW) The Joy of Life Passed away peacefully, with family by her side in her 86th year (Feb. 28, 1933 - July 17, 2019). Beloved wife of Norman, of 60 years. Loving mother of Emily (Jim) Rayburn. Dearly cherished grandmother of Melissa (Tobi), Brendan (Nina & their children Max, Bodhi & #3 on the way) and Amy (Djin Schott & their daughter Indie). Marguerite was also mother to Evan and grandmother to Edwin and Laura. Marguerite was born and raised in Oshawa, with her predeceased twin brother Ted. In her youth, she was leader of #2 Division Oshawa Girl Guides and was a life member of The Womens Institute in Scarborough. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. May her love and laughter in life carry on through us all. Visitation will be held for Marguerite at the Jerrett Scarborough Funeral Home (660 Kennedy Rd.), on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Jude (Wexford), at 10 Howarth Ave., Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. Many thanks to the staff at Providence Healthcare and Ina Grafton Gage Home for all their support. Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhome.com



