MURRAY, H. MARLENE (nee FRANKS) (Past president of Leacock Lodge Residents Council, Past president of Orillia Probus, Past president of Orillia Ladies Curling Club) At Champlain Manor, Orillia, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in her 85th year. Marlene Murray, of Orillia, beloved wife of J. Robert Murray (predeceased 1989). Loving mother of R.J. (Bob) Murray and wife Eileen, Doug Murray and wife Ann. Proud grandmother of James Schell (Michelle), Patricia Copeland and great-grandmother of Kaleigh, Grace and Layla. Dear sister of Richard (predeceased), Robert Franks and wife Jacqueline, Nadine Zemon and husband Michael. Predeceased by parents Doris and Wilford Franks. Following cremation, friends and relatives will be received at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Thursday, May 2nd from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, May 3rd from 4 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service, in the chapel, at 5 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the or the Lions Foundation of Canada (Oakville Dog Guide School). Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019